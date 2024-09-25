NEW YORK-- Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received in New York President of the World Bank Ajay Banga.

During the reception at the Kuwaiti mission's headquarters in the UN, New York, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled conveyed greetings from His Highness the Amir to the WB President.

The meeting discussed various economic and investment issues and it also exchanged views on how to expand cooperation between the two sides.

His Highness the Amir Representative and Crown Prince affirmed the importance of bolstering cooperation between Kuwait and the World Bank especially in the fields of developing consultancy services and programs to train Kuwaitis at the global institution to hone national cadres' skills and expertize.

Attending the meeting were Director General of the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) Sheikh Dr. Meshal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, undersecretary for foreign relations at the Diwan of His Highness the Crown Prince Mazen Al-Issa, Kuwaiti Ambassador to Washington Sheikha Al-Zain Sabah Al-Nasser Al-Sabah, Kuwaiti Permanent Representative at the UN Ambassador Tareq Al-Banai, and Executive Director at the World Bank Group (WBG) Abdulaziz Al-Mulla. (end) gta

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).