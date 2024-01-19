The Kuwait National Petroleum Company has asked private contracting firms working on its projects to ensure comprehensive care is taken of both the national and foreign workers, particularly in terms of providing them with decent housing. The directive emphasizes adherence to the specifications outlined in the contracts between the KNPC and housing service providers for foreign workers. In this regard, they said, these sources revealed that the company conducted inspections of the accommodations for foreign workers at the Abdullah and Al-Ahmadi port refineries.



Additionally, leaflets and posters have been printed in eight languages and distributed in buildings housing foreign workers in Mahboula and Fahaheel areas. The aim is to educate them not only about their housing rights but also about salary entitlements, vacations, and all privileges granted to them under the Kuwaiti Labor Law. The KNPC had earlier established a social welfare committee dedicated to familiarizing both national and foreign workers employed by private contracting firms involved in its projects with their rights. This initiative aims at ensuring awareness and compliance with the terms outlined in their contracts and Kuwaiti Labor Law. The company is committed to actively monitoring the rights of both national and foreign workers in private sector companies engaged in its projects.

