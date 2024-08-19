RIYADH — King Saud University in Riyadh has been ranked 90th in the Shanghai Ranking of Universities for 2024, which is one of the most important global rankings and is based on precise criteria, including research and educational outputs, and the efficiency of faculty members. This accomplishment exceeds the target of the Human Capacity Development Program Index in “Saudi Vision 2030.”



Yousef Al-Bunyan, Minister of Education and chairman of the University’s Board of Directors, described this achievement as a result of the strategic vision of the Saudi leadership in the fields of education, research, development and innovation, and its continuous support for everything that serves the goals of the educational system, noting that it is in line with the goals and aspirations of Prince Mohammed bin Salman for “King Saud” to be among the top 10 universities in the world.



The university seeks to achieve one of its objectives stated in its basic system, which reads: “Raising the classification of higher education services in the city of Riyadh in particular, and the Kingdom in general, in international university classification reports.”



Eleven other Saudi universities also made it into advanced positions among the top 1000 universities in the world, in a new achievement for the Kingdom’s university education system on the international map. King Abdulaziz University and King Abdullah University of Science and Technology were placed between 201 and 300, and Princess Noura bint Abdulrahman University was ranked between 301 and 400.



King Khalid and Taif Universities came in the 401-500 ranks, Prince Sattam bin Abdulaziz University in the 601-700 ranks, King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, Qassim University, and Umm Al-Qura University were in the 701-800 ranks, King Faisal University in the 801-900 ranks, and Jazan University in the 901-1000 ranks.



The minister explained that this progress comes within the strategic objectives of “Vision 2030” and the “Human Capacity Development Program” to ensure the development of the education and research system, and for Saudi universities to be among the best in the world.



He noted that the Council is constantly working with the university education system and relevant parties, with the support of the leadership, to ensure that universities achieve the highest levels of excellence and leadership in the research and educational fields.

