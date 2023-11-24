Khaleeji Bank, one of the leading Islamic banks in Bahrain, has announced a partnership contract with Naseej, a leading Bahraini real estate development company.

The contract will offer citizens exclusive benefits when purchasing residential units in recently developed projects by Naseej, such as ‘Basateen’ in Busaiteen, ‘Canal View’ on Dilmunia Island, and ‘Nasayem Arad’ in Arad.

Under the agreement, Khaleeji Bank’s clients will have access to financing with a tenor of up to 25 years, as well as a grace period of up to six months when purchasing a residential unit in one of the aforementioned projects. They will also be eligible to win cash prizes of up to BD1,000 and exclusive offers from select retail brands. Additionally, clients will benefit from opening a ‘Salary Account’ which provides unique benefits, such as an expected profit rate of up to 4 per cent of their salary’s value, no minimum balance, and a chance to win one of five cash prizes worth BD1,000 each in monthly exclusive raffles for salary account holders.

The ‘Basateen’ project is considered a pioneer in the Muharraq Governorate, providing high-quality, sophisticated, and distinctive residential villas. The project offers typical residential models in design, construction, finishing, and decor, making them the ideal choice for families looking for luxury housing with a variety of features and amenities that meet the needs of every home and family housing. This project consists of 23 villas built on a total area of approximately 5,000 square metres. The villas range from 180 to 457sqm in size, with three- and four-bedroom options available.

The ‘Canal View’ project offers 246 luxury apartments for sale or rent with full ownership, which include a variety of different units like studio, as well as one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom options. The units provide stunning views of the canal and the main fountain on Dilmunia Island, making it an ideal choice for families seeking a quiet and safe environment on a private island, allowing them a very modern lifestyle with amenities that meet their daily needs.

The ‘Nasayem Arad’ project stands out for its strategic location overlooking Arad Bay, offering 136 residential plots and 98 residential villas. The land’s plot ranges from 301 to 544sqm, with many of them overlooking the waterfront adjacent to Arad Fort and Arad Bay. Furthermore, the project is within walking distance from Seef Mall Muharraq, as well as other shops and restaurants.

On the occasion, Ameera Ahmed Al Abbasi head of the retail banking at Khaleeji Bank, stated: “We are delighted to announce our co-operation with Naseej, the leading Bahraini real-estate development company. Through this partnership, we aim to provide exclusive offers to citizens wishing to buy their dream homes in projects recently developed by Naseej, including Basateen, Canal View, and Nasayem Arad. Clients applying for this offer will benefit from unique and exceptional advantages that ensure them the convenience of owning a high-end residential unit in one of the most prestigious projects developed by Naseej.”

Ms Al Abbasi further added: “I would like to extend this invitation to citizens and our valued clients to take advantage of these offers, which we have allocated to be the ideal choice for obtaining high-end residential units, while also ensuring an exceptional experience in all stages of application, thanks to our qualified team.”

For his part, Mohammed Al Shaikh, head of investments at Naseej, stated: “We are proud to collaborate with a leading financial institution in the kingdom to offer exclusive financing solutions for citizens who wish to own property in our projects. These projects include villas, apartments, and residential plots, which provide unique housing solutions that fulfil the needs of Bahraini citizens. Basateen, Canal View, and Nasayem Arad are well-known for their strategic locations and high-quality specifications, be it for their exceptional designs or structural standards.”

Mr Al Shaikh further added: “The financial solutions offered by Khaleeji Bank present an ideal option for owning property in our prestigious projects. These projects have been attracting a growing number of customers, thanks to their exceptional features.”