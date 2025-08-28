AMMAN — Jordan’s national exports to countries of the Greater Arab Free Trade Area (GAFTA) rose by 16.9 per cent during the first half of 2025, reaching JD1.851 billion compared with JD1.583 billion in the same period of 2024, the Department of Statistics (DoS) announced on Wednesday.

In its foreign trade report, DoS said that the bloc maintained its position as Jordan’s top trading partner, accounting for 42.3 per cent for the Kingdom’s total exports in the first six months of 2025.

Imports from GAFTA members also increased by 10.5 per cent, reaching JD2.598 billion, compared with JD2.352 billion a year earlier.

As a result, Jordan’s trade deficit with the bloc narrowed slightly to JD747 million from JD769 million in the corresponding period of 2024, according to the report.

Saudi Arabia remained Jordan’s largest Arab trade partner, with national exports amounting to JD612 million, followed by Iraq at JD431 million. On the import side, Saudi Arabia also topped the list, supplying goods worth JD1.4 billion to the Kingdom.

GAFTA, launched in January 2005, is a regional economic pact among 18 Arab countries, which aims to promote intra-Arab trade through reduced customs duties and greater economic integration.

