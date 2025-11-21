JERUSALEM: Israel's Meron Capital said on Thursday it had closed a $70 million fund that aims to expand its resources for early-stage investments in AI, cybersecurity, fintech, digital health, climate tech and robotics.

The new venture fund, its third, brings Meron's total capital raised to $170 million.

Meron's first two funds have already invested $100 million and built a portfolio now valued at more than $8 billion, including unicorns - startups valued at more than $1 billion - EON, Immunai, and Solugen.

It said it has also had seven exits to date.

As part of the expansion to a new fund, Meron named Gil Shai as managing partner. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Alexander Smith)