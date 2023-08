El Al Israel Airlines is in "serious" talks with Airbus on the purchase of as many as 30 of the planmaker's A321neo jets as part of plans to replace its short-haul fleet, CEO Dina Ben Tal Ganancia told Reuters on Thursday.

Israel's flag carrier was also in talks with Boeing to buy 737 MAX aircraft, she said, adding that it was difficult at this time to estimate the level of investment and that purchases would be in phases.

