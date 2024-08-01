CHICAGO - U.S. legacy carriers United Airlines UAL.Oand Delta AirDAL.N said on Wednesday they will suspend their flights to Tel Aviv, Israel due to security concerns.

"We continue to closely monitor the situation and will make decisions on resuming service with a focus on the safety of our customers and crews," United Airlines said.

Delta Airlines also said it will pause flights between New York-JFK and Tel Aviv through Aug. 2.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Shivansh Tiwary; Editing by Mark Porter and Tasim Zahid)