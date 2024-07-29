DUBAI: An Israeli drone strike outside the southern Lebanese town of Shaqra on Monday killed two people and wounded three, including a child, Lebanese civil defense said.

The rescue service did not say whether the dead were fighters or civilians.

This was the first deadly Israeli strike on Lebanon since what Israel said was a Hezbollah rocket attack on Saturday that killed 12 in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Hezbollah has denied involvement in that strike. (Reporting by Jana Choukeir, Writing by Maya Gebeily; Editing by Bernadette Baum)



