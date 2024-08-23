RIYADH — Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani held wide ranging talks with Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan at the Presidential Palace in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on Thursday.



The two leaders discussed bilateral relations and ways to further enhance and develop them in various fields. They also reviewed many regional and international issues of common interest.



Iraqi prime minister conveyed his greetings and appreciation to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, and to the government and people of Saudi Arabia.



On his part, Prince Faisal conveyed the greetings and appreciation of King Salman and the Crown Prince to Al-Sudani, in addition to their wishes for the government and people of Iraq for further progress and development. Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Fuad Hussein also attended the meeting.



The Saudi foreign minister arrived in Baghdad earlier on Thursday on an official visit to discuss ways to further develop bilateral relations in various fields. The visit comes at a time when the Saudi-Iraqi relations are enjoying a remarkable positive momentum of enhanced relations thanks to the directives of the leaderships of both countries, which confirms the depth of the close relations between the two countries and their peoples.



The visit underscores the growing cooperation and closer ties between Iraq and Saudi Arabia, as both countries seek to enhance diplomatic and economic collaboration. Key topics on the agenda of meeting between Prince Faisal and Iraqi leaders include regional security, economic partnerships, and joint efforts to stabilize the region.



Saudi Arabia has previously confirmed that it is working closely with Iraq to continue the momentum of growth in bilateral relations, and to deepen coordination and cooperation, especially in the economic and developmental aspects. The Kingdom also renewed its support for all the efforts made by the Iraqi government aimed at enhancing prosperity and stability in Iraq, and seeking to achieve sustainable growth and prosperity for Iraq and its people.



Prince Faisal bin Farhan had previously stressed the importance of strengthening the security and stability of the region to achieve development goals. He also highlighted the essential and important role played by Iraq in this regard, saying that there is close and continuous coordination between the two countries to ensure security and stability, through dialogue, serving common interests and addressing any disputes with the goal of achieving progress and prosperity of both countries and their peoples.

