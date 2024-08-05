Salalah – Raysut Industrial City has received RO43mn in investments during the first half of 2024, underlining its appeal to investors.

Overseen by the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn), the city continues to attract interest due to its strategic location near Salalah Port and airport, as well as its supportive investment environment and incentives.

Abdul Qader bin Salem al Balushi, Director General of Raysut Industrial City, spoke of the city’s focus on further expansions to attract more investments.

“We are currently working on a project to improve infrastructure efficiency, which will be launched before the end of this year at a cost of up to RO3mn. This includes providing water and sanitation services to incomplete stages and rehabilitating some of the existing services,” he said.

This year’s investments bring the total investment volume in Raysut Industrial City to over RO500mn. The city hosts industries in various sectors, including food, pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, plastics, furniture, cement, and gypsum products.

Balushi highlighted the city’s employment scenario, noting that over 3,000 workers are employed there, with Omanis making up 38% of the workforce.

He stressed the ongoing efforts to provide more job opportunities through qualification and training, targeting both replacement and direct employment.

“We are launching the first edition of a specialised training programme in industrial innovation this month, targeting 30 participants with creative ideas in the food and beverage sector, in cooperation with the Industrial Innovation Academy and supported by private sector companies,” he added.

