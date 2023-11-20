JEDDAH — Saudi Arabia is gearing up to host the International Forum on Combating Propaganda of Hatred and Violence in Media next Sunday in Jeddah.



The collaborative effort is spearheaded by the Assistant Secretariat for Corporate Communication in the Muslim World League (MWL) and the Union of OIC News Agencies (UNA).



The distinguished guest list for the forum includes MWL Secretary-General and Chairman of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed Al-Issa, OIC Secretary-General Hussein Ibrahim Taha, and the General Supervisor of Official Media in Palestine, Minister Ahmed Assaf.



The timing of this gathering is significant, set against the backdrop of senseless crimes targeting religious symbols and sanctities under the guise of freedom of expression, as well as a biased and misinformation-driven agenda propagated by certain international media outlets.



Alongside the esteemed attendees, the forum anticipates the active participation of major Islamic and international news agencies, prominent religious, intellectual, legal, and human rights figures, as well as leaders of international organizations.



The agenda will delve into various critical topics, with a central focus on themes pertinent to current issues, such as “Bias and Misrepresentation in International Media: The Palestinian Cause as a Model.”



The objective is to pinpoint shortcomings in the media treatment of international issues, particularly those with religious implications, and shed light on the detrimental effects of incitement and bias in media discourse on human societies.



The forum is poised not just to highlight these issues but to go a step further by seeking to formulate a joint international alliance against the dangers of misrepresentation, bias, and the spread of hatred in media discourse.



This strategic initiative reflects Saudi Arabia’s commitment to fostering a fair and unbiased media environment.

