

The National Planning Council has issued a press release in industrial production index for April 2024, calculated using 2018 as a base year, showing a decrease by 3.1 percent compared to the previous month (March 2024).



This indicator reflects the growth of details of the growth of the various industrial economic sectors that make up it, with a different relative weight they have, such "Mining and quarrying" 82.46 percent, "Manufacturing" 15.85 percent, "Electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply" 1.16 percent, and "Water supply" 0.53 percent.



It is also a short-term quantitative index that measures the changes in the volume of productions of a selected basket of industrial products over a given period with respect to that in a chosen period called the base period, it studies and analysis the economic level of the state, and the growth of various industrial sectors in economy index details.



The Industrial Production index (IPI), April 2024 reached 100.1 point, decreased by 3.1 percent compared to the previous month (April 2024), and decreased by 5.9 percent, when compared to the corresponding month in 2023.





The index of the "Mining" sector showed a decrease by 3.3 percent compared to the previous month (March 2024), due to the decrease in the quantities of "crude oil petroleum and natural gas" with the same percentage, and "Other mining and quarrying" decreased by 5.7 percent.



When compared to the corresponding month of the previous year (April 2023), the IPI of Mining decreased by 6.1 percent, due to the decrease in the quantities of "crude oil petroleum and natural gas" with the same percentage, and "Other mining and quarrying" decreased by 5.5 percent. Graphs (2) shows the trends of monthly IPI in the mining sector during April 2023 until April 2024.



The index of "Manufacturing" sector showed a decrease by 2.5 percent compared to the previous month (March 2024), The groups showed a decrease include: "Manufacture of Cement and other non-metallic mineral products" by 7.4 percent, followed by "Manufacture of basic metals" by 6.4 percent, "Printing and reproduction of recorded media" by 5.6 percent, "Manufacture of food products" by 3.0 percent, and "Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products "by 1.8 percent. however, an increase was recorded in "Manufacture of beverages" by 4.2 percent, "Manufacture of refined petroleum products" by 1.2 percent, and "Manufacture of rubber and plastics products" by 0.3 percent.



On the other hand, in terms of annual change, comparing to April 2023, a decrease of 5.0 percent was recorded, due to the decrease in "Manufacture of basic metals" by 22.5 percent, followed by ''Printing and reproduction of recorded media.'' By 9.1 percent, "Manufacture of Cement & other non-metallic mineral products" by 4.2 percent, "Manufacture of refined petroleum products" by 2.0 percent, "Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products" by 1.6 percent, "Manufacture of food products" by 1.3 percent, and "Manufacture of rubber and plastics products" by 0.3 percent, However, an increase was recorded in "Manufacture of beverages" by 1.2 percent.



The index of the "Electricity, gas, supply" sector showed a decrease of 2.8 percent was noticed in the production of "Electricity" between April 2024 and the previous month (March 2024). Compared with the corresponding month (April 2023), a decrease of 11.2 percent was recorded.





Meanwhile the "Water Supply" index showed a decrease of 2.3 percent was noticed in the production of ''Water' between April 2024 and the previous month (March 2024). Compared with the corresponding month (April 2023), a decrease of 1.1 percent was recorded.

