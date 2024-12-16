Muscat – Hydrogen Oman (Hydrom), the national orchestrator of Oman’s green hydrogen strategy, and German technology company thyssenkrupp nucera have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate in supporting the fast-growing green hydrogen sector in the sultanate, with the aim of fostering future cooperation.

Under the terms of the MoU, Hydrom and thyssenkrupp nucera plan to explore the potential for localising the assembly and service hubs for water electrolyser production. Identifying opportunities for localisation and exploring further development prospects are key elements of the intended partnership.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Oman’s Minister of Energy and Minerals, H E Salim Nasser al Aufi, during Hydrom’s inaugural gH2 Investor Day in Muscat.

“Hydrom is coordinating all green hydrogen activities, including the master plan for the sector in Oman. At thyssenkrupp nucera, we are committed to bringing our extensive expertise in electrolysis technology to support this ambition. With decades of experience and innovative solutions in the electrolysis business, we are well-equipped to strengthen our presence in the Middle East and lay the foundation for a successful green hydrogen sector in Oman in partnership with Hydrom,” said Dr Werner Ponikwar, CEO of thyssenkrupp nucera, in the press statement.

Eng Abdulaziz Said al Shidhani, Managing Director of Hydrom, said, “Green hydrogen has the potential to be a central element in Oman’s clean economy, supporting a more sustainable and decarbonised future. By developing a competitive and sustainable green hydrogen ecosystem, we aim to position the sultanate as a leading global green hydrogen hub. Collaborating with thyssenkrupp nucera is another significant step towards achieving our ambition.”

Thyssenkrupp nucera offers world-leading technologies for high-efficiency electrolysis plants. The company possesses extensive knowledge in the engineering, procurement, and construction of electrochemical plants.

