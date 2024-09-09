Muscat – On the occasion of Prophet Mohammed’s (PBUH) birth anniversary, Rabee al Awal 12, 1446 AH, corresponding to September 15, 2024, will be an official holiday for employees of units of the State’s Administrative Apparatus and other legal entities and establishments of the private sector.

The Ministry of Labour stated that employers at private sector establishments may agree on terms to engage employees on the said holiday, if deemed necessary due to the nature of their work, provided they are compensated for the holiday.

