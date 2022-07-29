UAE - The Integrated Transport Centre, Abu Dhabi (ITC) has announced that public parking spaces and toll charges will not be collected during the Hijri New Year (1444H) holiday on Saturday, July 30.

It also announced the working hours of Customer’s Happiness Centres, Darb timings and bus and ferry services schedules. Centres will be closed during the holiday and will resume work on Monday, August 1.

Free public parking

Surface parking spaces will be free of charge during the holiday starting July 30 until 7:59am on August 1. Additionally, Mussafah Industrial area parking lot M18 will be free of charge during the official holiday.

ITC calls upon the public not to park their vehicles in prohibited areas and not to block the traffic flow. ITC also urged the public to adhere to the regulations regarding the resident permit parking bays from 9:00pm to 8:00am.

Authority also announced that public transport buses will operate as per the normal schedule, and that extra trips will be added along the routes that are expected to be in greater demand.

Public and private sector holiday

Saturday, July 30, will be an official paid holiday for all public and private sector employees in the UAE to mark the occasion.

Muharram 1 marks the start of the Islamic new year (1444H). Its corresponding date on the Gregorian calendar is likely to fall on Saturday, July 30, as per astronomical calculations.

The actual date will be determined by the sighting of the crescent moon.

