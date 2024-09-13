DUBAI - IDP Education has announced a strategic partnership with Hamdan bin Mohammed Scholarship Programme, which was launched by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai.

This pioneering initiative aims to support the higher education of high-achieving Emirati graduates from both public and private schools in Dubai.

With an endowment of AED1.1 billion and an annual commitment to 100 students, the programme represents a significant opportunity for young Emiratis.

The programme offers financial support and facilitates access to prestigious international universities and specialised courses aligned with Dubai’s evolving economic needs.

The orientation event for the inaugural cohort was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who congratulated the students on their remarkable achievements and reaffirmed Dubai's dedication to fostering and celebrating excellence.

Additionally, the programme acknowledges and rewards exceptional students with notable academic or extracurricular accomplishments. It aims to inspire students to excel and pursue higher education at top global universities.

Aisha Miran, Director-General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority and Chair of the steering committee for the Hamdan bin Mohammed Scholarship Programme, said, “We are delighted to welcome IDP as a valued strategic partner for the Hamdan bin Mohammed Scholarship Programme. This collaboration allows students to benefit from IDP’s global expertise in education and career guidance as we jointly support their academic and professional journeys. This partnership reinforces our commitment to developing the next generation of Emirati leaders."

Imad Chaoui, Regional Director for the Middle East, Africa, European Union, and CIS Countries at IDP, commented, “IDP is honoured to be a strategic partner of the Hamdan bin Mohammed Scholarship Programme, which will enable Emirati students to transform their lives through international education. This programme aligns with IDP’s values, as we believe international education benefits not only individual students but also their families and communities."

“We congratulate the talented Emirati students selected for this programme and look forward to supporting them in their study abroad journeys,” Rashi Bhattacharya, Area Director for the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Türkiye, and Kazakhstan at IDP, added.