The Palestine Liberation Organisation and Islamist group Hamas welcomed a decision by Ireland, Norway and Spain on Wednesday to recognise a Palestinian state as a boost for their cause.

Ireland, Norway and Spain said they would formally recognise the State of Palestine on May 28, more than seven months into the devastating Gaza war.

"We consider this an important step towards affirming our right to our land," Hamas said in a statement, calling on "countries around the world to recognise our legitimate national rights".

Senior Hamas official Bassem Naim said it was the "brave resistance" of the Palestinian people that spurred the move by the three European countries.

"These successive recognitions are the direct result of this brave resistance and the legendary steadfastness of the Palestinian people," he told AFP.

"We believe this will be a turning point in the international position on the Palestinian issue."

The Palestine Liberation Organisation, seen internationally as the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people, hailed the decision as "historical".

The moves by Ireland, Norway and Spain were "historical moments in which the free world triumphs for truth and justice", said Hussein al-Sheikh, secretary general of the PLO executive committee, on social media platform X.

Most Western governments including the United States say they are willing to one day recognise Palestinian statehood -- but not before agreement is reached on thorny issues like its final borders and the status of Jerusalem.

Israel strongly opposes the move, arguing that it amounts to "rewarding terrorism" after Hamas launched its unprecedented October 7 attack on Israel which sparked the bloodiest ever Gaza war.

Israel said it was recalling its envoys to Ireland and Norway for "urgent consultations", and was expected to do the same with its ambassador to Spain.