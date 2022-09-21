DUBAI - Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) has announced leading global trade fair, Gulfood Manufacturing, will take place from 8th to 10th November 2022.

Showcasing new global products, solutions and technologies across the food and beverage value chain, this year’s edition is set to be 40 percent larger than the previous years’, with 25 percent of exhibitors new to the show. A steep growth trajectory that further demonstrates Dubai’s global market attraction and the overall competitiveness of the UAE’s industrial sector and its business ecosystem, in line with the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, Operation 300bn.

The event will bring together the F&B manufacturing industry across sectors in processing, packaging, ingredients, supply chain solutions and control and automation; in a single food ecosystem with an agenda that will shape the future of the manufacturing industry - amplifying the opportunity created by the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and building upon and supporting the transformation of the country's industrial sector into a global manufacturing hub, in line with the UAE’s ‘Make it in the Emirates’ vision.

Over the three days of the event, Gulfood Manufacturing 2022 will examine themes of Sustainability, and advanced Technology adoption; Nutrition and Efficiency evolution, and stimulating Innovation, in order to help organisations reduce costs, grow and transform. The biggest challenges in global food production will also be addressed, rising food prices principal among them. With food prices having risen by nearly 14 percent this year in emerging markets and by over 7 percent in advanced economies, inflation - and the repercussions for the world’s poorest - will be a key focus area for conversations this year.

Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President, Dubai World Trade Centre commented, "Through Gulfood Manufacturing, we will unveil the next era in the evolution of the F&B manufacturing industry. From addressing global food challenges, to discussing the ESG wave that is transforming food systems, and together exploring the huge opportunities presented by innovation – particularly in the tech space - our aim is to create lasting positive impact on the industry and take it to new heights, further cementing the UAE's reputation as a global destination for leading future industries."

A key feature this year includes the Food Tech Summit where over 100 of the industry's most dynamic and engaging speakers will convene to discuss an issue-driven agenda ranging from food engineering innovations, factories of the future, web 3.0 applications in food, emerging markets, food safety, circular ecosystems, sustainability-linked finance models, and much more.

This year’s edition will see the biggest representation in recent years from Europe, with countries like Switzerland and Portugal returning to the event in full force.