Kuwait - Personnel from the departments of Commercial Control and Precious Metals and the Public Authority for Industry organized a joint campaign that resulted in the issuance of 9 citations in the gold and precious metals markets in the Capital Governorate.

The violations monitored by the joint committee centered on commercial fraud which included failure to abide by the purchase and sale policy.

The inspection teams have issued a show-cause notice for non-compliance with the requirements after reviewing the weights

