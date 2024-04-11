MPs unanimously approved an urgent proposal to have social welfare allowances distributed before any public holiday from its regular timing on the 15th of each month.

The proposal was submitted by five MPs, led by services committee chairman Mohammed Al Hussaini.

“People need social allowances before the holidays are over. A simple adjustment from the 15th to the 8th, for example, would ensure Bahraini breadwinners have something in their pockets to spend.”

The proposal has been forwarded to the Cabinet for review.

Also at the session, Works Minister Ibrahim Al Hawaj said tenders for a major sewage network projects covering Blocks 1203 and 1016 in Hamad Town and Luzi would be issued soon after receiving the necessary funding from the government.

He was responding in writing to two questions on infrastructure projects in Luzi and Durrat Al Muharraq presented by MPs Abdulhakim Al Sheno and Dr Hisham Al Asheeri, respectively.

“Durrat Al Muharraq is also set to see a major sewage network project shortly,” added the minister.

Meanwhile, a total of 613 social supervisors were officially registered for the 2023-2024 academic year, said Education Minister Dr Mohammed Mubarak Juma.

He was responding to a question by Parliament services committee chairman Mohammed Al Hussaini on social supervisors at government schools and social programmes directed to assist students.

“A total of 13,362 students benefited from 203 programmes on psychiatric health and 330 faculty members benefited from six specialised courses so far this academic year,” added the minister.

“A total of 25,200 students benefited from anti-drug and narcotic addiction programmes organised by other ministries, in partnership with social supervisors in government and private schools.

“A total of 480 students benefited from programmes on how to identify and react to sexual harassment.”

Nearly BD2.2 million in court fees have been collected in the past three years, according to Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments Minister Nawaf Al Maawda.

Replying to a question by MP Ali Al Dossary, the minister said the money was collected from 2021 to 2023, adding that challenges remained.

“There are cases where those found guilty don’t have enough money to pay the court fees, while in some instances the guilty party has been deemed bankrupt by the court,” he said.

“And then there are cases which have been closed by the courts and which don’t appear in the system though payments of fees are involved.”

