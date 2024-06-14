Boursa Kuwait is committed to providing investment opportunities in the Kuwait finance market and in the listed companies for investors from all corners of the globe, the head of the bourse markets division Noura Abdulkarim has affirmed. Abdulkarim, in a statement marking “the institutional day” workshop held in London on Wednesday, has affirmed the approach to communicating with the international investment community, “which is a basic matter to achieve sustainable development in the market.” She has also affirmed that the search will continue to attain market liquidity and transparency and lure more foreign investments.

For his part, Naim Azadeddine, the bourse company director, said that the workshop was an opportunity to shed light on the bourse company’s financial and operating performance, promote its reports about governance, social and environmental responsibilities at the international level, thus mirroring the story of success for privatizing the stock market, Samer Al-Abed, the Chief Executive Officer at HSBC, said the Kuwaiti bourse plays a pivotal role in promoting the Kuwaiti financial market and diversifying the national economy, in addition to its contributions to achieving the new Kuwait 2035 vision. (KUNA)

