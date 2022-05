ABU DHABI - Global Council for Tolerance and Peace (GCTP), has mourned the late His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who passed away on Friday, 13th May, 2022.

The President of GCTP, Ahmed bin Mohamed Al Jarwan, extended his heartfelt condolences to UAE leadership and people, the Arab and Islamic nations and the world on passing away of the late His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise.