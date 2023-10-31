Social media
General Tax Authority hosts regional workshop on global anti-base erosion rules: Qatar

The event saw the participation of over 150 attendees

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
October 31, 2023
QATARTAXATION
General Tax Authority (GTA) hosted a regional workshop, titled “Regional workshop on the global anti-base erosion rules: In-depth discussion on the design and implementation of DMTT” in Doha.
The event saw the participation of over 150 attendees, covering representatives the GCC countries, in addition to ministries, institutions and the private sector, and stakeholders within the tax sector in Qatar.
On the first day of the workshop, participants received an overview of recent developments related to the global anti-base erosion model rules (GloBE Rules) and the qualified domestic minimum top-up tax (QDMTT).
The day also featured discussions on economic impact assessments, along with a presentation that covered the elements to consider in the design and implementation of a QDMTT.
Commenting on hosting the regional workshop in Qatar, Ahmed bin Issa al-Mohannadi, president, General Tax Authority, stated: “This regional workshop carries significant importance as it sheds light on the decision to implement Pillar 2 and enact the global minimum corporate tax rate for Multinational Enterprises (MNEs), in addition to the in-depth discussions on the design and execution of a Qualified Domestic Minimum Top-up Tax (QDMTT), aiming to raise awareness about the need to combat tax-base erosion and profit shifting, which will ultimately contribute to promoting Qatar's appeal as a global investment destination.”
He added: “We invite you to make the most of this workshop by actively engaging in the multiple sessions, and we anticipate your invaluable contributions during the sub-workshops, which will offer a unique platform for interaction and exchange of experiences concerning the design and implementation of Pillar 2.”
The second day featured focused sub-workshops on the design and implementation of QDMTT, with active participation from attendees who shared their relevant experiences.
The General Tax Authority's hosting of the regional workshop aligns with its mission to promote tax transparency, facilitate information exchange for tax purposes among participating nations, bridge gaps in today’s interconnected tax systems, and strengthen international economic cooperation.
This approach is intended to yield mutual benefits, uphold the anti-base erosion rules, and prevent double taxation.
In addition, the General Tax Authority’s diversification contributes to the realisation of the Qatar National Vision 2030 objectives, which are centred on achieving sustainable development, promoting economic diversification, and ensuring a prosperous future for generations to come.
