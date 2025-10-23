The Omani–Lebanese Economic Forum will be held from October 27-29 at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre, with the participation of senior officials, business leaders and investors from both countries.

The event aims to strengthen economic relations and expand areas of trade, industrial and investment cooperation between the Sultanate of Oman and the Republic of Lebanon.

The forum is jointly hosted by the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP) and the Ministry of Economy and Trade in Lebanon, in cooperation with the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) and the Federation of Chambers of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture in Lebanon (FCCIAL), with the participation of a number of investment institutions and industrial and service companies from both sides.

Shaikh Faisal bin Abdullah al Rawas, Chairman of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), noted that the event embodies the aspirations of both sides for a deeper economic partnership based on the exchange of expertise and the development of joint investments.

He explained that the forum and exhibition present an opportunity to activate the role of the private sector in both countries and to open new channels for trade, industrial and service cooperation, thereby contributing to diversifying the national economy and enhancing its competitiveness.

Khalid bin Hamed al Kharusi, Director General for Investment Promotion at the MoCIIP, said that B2B meetings to be held between Omani and Lebanese business people on the sidelines of the forum represent a genuine opportunity to build long-term trade and investment partnerships

The opening day of the forum will feature an introductory presentation on investment opportunities in both countries, along with several specialised working sessions, most notably a session titled ‘Prospects for Economic Integration between the Sultanate of Oman and Lebanon: Towards a Sustainable Industrial, Trade and Investment Partnership’, with the participation of prominent economic leaders. Another discussion session will address the theme of tourism and investment integration between the two countries, with contributions from experts from both the public and private sectors.

On the sidelines of the forum, the Lebanese–Omani Economic and Trade Forum and Exhibition will be inaugurated, showcasing the products and services of more than 100 companies and institutions from both countries in various sectors, including industry, food, tourism and logistics.

According to MoCIIP data, the value of Omani exports to Lebanon reached around RO 5.6 million in 2024, marking a 70 per cent increase compared to 2023. Omani exports are concentrated in iron products, polyethylene and glass containers, while Lebanese imports include grains, oils, personal care products and paper goods.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).