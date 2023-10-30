RIYADH — Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Sunday made phone calls with his counterparts in France, Spain, Iran, Thailand, Sri Lanka and Malta. During the phone calls, the foreign ministers emphasized the importance of a ceasefire in Gaza and establishing an urgent humanitarian truce in the besieged Strip. They also called for stopping bloodshed and protecting civilians in Gaza.



Prince Faisal made separate phone calls with the Foreign Ministers Catherine Colonna of France, José Manuel Albares of Spain Ali Sabri of Sri Lanka, Ian Borg of Malta as well as with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand Barnbury Pahidha Nokara. He also received a phone call from his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.



During the phone calls, Prince Faisal appreciated their country’s support for the United Nations resolution on Friday, which called for an immediate ceasefire and the establishment of an urgent humanitarian truce in the besieged Gaza Strip, while adhering to international laws and norms and international humanitarian laws.



They discussed the worsening military escalation in the Gaza Strip, and the importance of enabling humanitarian and relief organizations to deliver urgent and necessary aid to the people of Gaza, in addition to discussing the importance of supporting political solutions to end the crisis in accordance with relevant international resolutions.



They highlighted the importance of the international community playing its role to achieve a ceasefire and protect civilians. They also stressed the importance of pushing all efforts to stop bloodshed, protect civilians, stop military operations, and prevent the worsening of the humanitarian crisis. The foreign ministers underlined the need to find a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue in order to achieve the aspirations of the Palestinian people.



Earlier, Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call from Amir-Abdollahian of Iran. During the phone conversation, the ministers discussed the dangerous escalation in the Gaza Strip and its surroundings. They emphasized that the international community must play its role to achieve a ceasefire and protect civilians in Gaza in light of the intensive Israeli military operations, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).