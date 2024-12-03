Iran Air on Tuesday resumed flights between Mashhad in the northeast of the country and Dammam in Saudi Arabia after a nine year hiatus, the Iranian Student News Agency (ISNA) reported, in a sign of improving relations between the Middle Eastern rivals.

The resumption opens the way for Saudi Arabia's Shi'ite minority to visit the Imam Reza Shrine in Mashhad, Iran's second most populous city.

"A deputy from Iran's embassy, the representative of Iran Air and representatives from Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation welcomed arriving passengers in Dammam and stressed the need to facilitate the movement of people between the two countries," ISNA said.

The round flight, which is meant to take place twice a week, comes after the first group of Iranian pilgrims flew to Mecca in Saudi Arabia in April to do umrah, or minor pilgrimage, also after a nine year hiatus.

In March 2023, Riyadh and Tehran agreed to re-establish relations after Chinese intermediation.

Dammam is the capital of Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province, a region with a sizable Shi'ite minority.

(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom Editing by Mark Potter)