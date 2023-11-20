The Minister of Health, Dr. Ahmed Al-Awadhi, confirmed that flexible working hours are not appropriate for the work of the Ministry of Health, citing “the special nature of work in all the Ministry’s facilities which is not compatible with flexible working hours, and therefore the Ministry has not issued any decision in this regard,” reports Al-Rai daily.

Al-Awadhi was responding to a parliamentary query submitted by MP Osama Al-Shaheen, when told that the “Public Authority for Food and Nutrition had already issued the Administrative Resolution No 637/2023 specifying flexible official working hours from Sunday to Thursday, 7 hours work in accordance with the provisions of this decision.”

The resolution stipulates in its second article that “employees must report to work between 7 to 9 am provided the employee completes 7 hours work without prejudice to the established grace period.”

