Bahrain is set to host the inaugural ‘Fintech Forward 2023’ (FF23), a three-day event taking place from October 10 to 12.

The event will feature a curated group of world-class fintech experts, thought leaders, entrepreneurs, and investors, to debate and discuss financial services and fintech at large, and identify opportunities and challenges to propel the advancement of the respective fields.

The Family Office, a leading wealth manager in the GCC, commemorates its unwavering commitment to fostering innovation in the financial technology sector by opting in as a platinum sponsor of the FF23.

It has lately launched a Fintech Lab that serves as a dedicated space where experts, visionaries, and emerging talents collaborate to conceptualise, develop, and implement groundbreaking fintech solutions.

Under the patronage of the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB), the three-day event will be held in a strategic partnership with the Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB) and powered by Bahrain FinTech Bay (BFB).

FF23 will feature a host of immersive digital experiences, innovative activations, and knowledge-sharing sessions.

“We are pleased to join Fintech Forward 2023 as a testament to our unwavering dedication to innovation in the fintech sector,” said Abdulmohsin Al Omran, founder and chief executive at The Family Office.

“By embracing the possibilities offered by fintech, we are poised to redefine the digital landscape of wealth management and provide our clients with unparalleled experiences that cater to their unique needs.”

The event will be packed with a schedule that includes collaboration with the Economist Impact, a startup pitch event, and various entertainment events.