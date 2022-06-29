ABU DHABI - With the support of H.H. Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative, the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has provided humanitarian and food aid to over 150,000 refugees in Jordan, Bangladesh, Iraq's Kurdistan Region, and Turkey.

The ERC's aid also included air conditioners sent to the UAE-Jordanian Camp for Syrian Refugees in Mrajeeb Al Fhood, Jordan, to enhance living conditions in the camp.

The ERC is distributing aid as part of its programmes to assist refugees in camps, especially orphans, widows, elderly people, people of determination and students.

In a press statement, the ERC said that Sheikh Saeed is a leading donor to its initiatives and is a key supporter of its international humanitarian and developmental work. "His support complements his humanitarian and development initiatives, and backs the UAE's efforts to ease the suffering of refugees in host countries."

The delivery of aid has helped refugees and a plan has been drafted to broaden the scope of beneficiaries, it added.