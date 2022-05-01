As hundreds of millions of Muslims will celebrate Eid on Monday and indulge in the delights of this joyous occasion among family and friends, a UAE daily paper called for remembering those who had to flee the warmth and safety of their homes to save their lives and the lives of their loved ones.

''We remember the struggling brethren in the refugee camps in the occupied West Bank, Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Jordan as well as the millions in shelters in Europe and Asia.

We remember the forever Palestinian refugees, the Syrian survivors and the innocent people of Ukraine whose predicament represents the ills of today’s world,'' commented Gulf News in its editorial on Sunday.

The Dubai-based daily English said: 'The UAE has been a great help for the less fortunate in the four corners of the world. This small, but massively generous nation has stepped up since day one to ease the hardship of Ukrainians who fled their homes and towns to safety in neighbouring states.

''On Thursday, for example, an aircraft carrying 30 tonnes of food and medical supplies landed in Moldova, part of the UAE’s ongoing aid to Ukrainian displaced and refugees. UAE residents can help too. They can donate to the Emirates Red Crescent which works in close cooperation with the United Nations refugee agency to help alleviate some of the suffering of the less fortunate.

The joy of the Eid, it added, is about sharing in its core. We spread the joy by sharing the blessing. The Arab world probably has disproportionally the largest number of refugees in history with its seemingly never ending conflicts.

''Let us make this Eid a truly special one by giving to the UAE Red Crescent Society to spread the joy of Eid,'' said Gulf News in conclusion.