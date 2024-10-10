Muscat: Elevatus, the leading provider of AI-powered recruitment solutions, and the strategic partner of OSHRM, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Oman Data Park, the Sultanate’s premier IT Managed Services provider, to host its software and data locally within Oracle Cloud in Oman. This collaboration allows Elevatus to offer its customers in Oman enhanced data residency, ensuring that their data is processed and stored securely within the Sultanate.

In line with Oman’s recent announcement of the approval and launch of the National Program for Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Digital Technologies, Elevatus is dedicated to helping organizations in the region embrace AI-powered recruitment solutions to streamline their recruitment processes.

With the demand for advanced cloud solutions on the rise, particularly in sectors like public services, telecommunications, healthcare, and finance, Elevatus' local data hosting in Oman enables clients to securely process and store their data while benefiting from a faster, more reliable user experience. The collaboration ensures full compliance with local regulations, including the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), and supports organizations in their digital transformation journeys, contributing to the overall goals of Vision 2040.

"This strategic initiative aligns with Oman’s vision for digital transformation by leveraging AI-powered, cloud-based recruitment SaaS. It will optimize recruitment workflows, enhance talent acquisition, and drive organizational growth across various sectors, all while ensuring secure and local hosting within Oman." said Eng. Maqbool Al-Wahibi, CEO of Oman Data Park.

Elevatus is strengthening its footprint in Oman, underscoring its dedication to advancing digital transformation in the region. By delivering secure, cloud-based recruitment technology hosted locally, Elevatus equips its clients with the agility, innovation, and security essential for transforming their industries and adapting to the evolving needs of the digital age.

