Egypt - Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry warned on Tuesday of the consequences of the ongoing crisis in the Gaza Strip and the expanding circle of conflict, and the region facing imminent scenarios with unpredictable outcomes, as seen in the tensions in the southern Red Sea region and their impact on the security of international navigation.

He made these remarks during a meeting with the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, in Brussels, where he headed the Egyptian delegation at the tenth meeting of the Association Council between Egypt and the European Union (EU).

Ahmed Abu Zeid, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said on Tuesday that the meeting discussed the positive developments in Egyptian-European relations and the ways to deepen the existing close partnership between the two sides.

The president of the European Council stressed the importance of strengthening the relationship with Egypt, that Egypt is a strategic partner of the EU in facing common challenges, and that the momentum in bilateral relations in various fields of cooperation reflects the depth of this real partnership.

Michel also expressed the support of the European Council for upgrading the relations between Egypt and the EU to the level of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which would broaden the horizons of bilateral cooperation in line with the political momentum in Egyptian-European relations.

The president of the European Council praised the pivotal and regional role of Egypt as a pillar of security and stability in a region that is rife with unrest, as well as Egypt’s being a reliable and trustworthy partner in facing these challenges.

The foreign minister emphasized Egypt’s reliance on the support of the European Council for upgrading the relations between the two sides, as this step would represent a qualitative leap in institutional cooperation in accordance with their common priorities.

Regional developments, especially the situation in Gaza, dominated the discussions between the two sides.

The foreign minister reviewed Egypt’s relentless efforts to resolve the current crisis in the Gaza Strip and ensure sustainable access to the largest amount of humanitarian aid to alleviate the deteriorating humanitarian conditions, pointing out the obstacles imposed by Israel on the delivery of aid, which worsens the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, where most of the residents have become displaced.

He stressed the need to find a political path to settle the Palestinian issue based on the two-state solution, as the only way to achieve a comprehensive and sustainable solution and security and stability in the region.

The two sides also exchanged views on the situations in Sudan and Somalia.

On the other hand, the foreign minister and the high representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy signed the framework agreement between Egypt and the EU to enhance Egypt’s benefit from several European technical programmes, on the sidelines of the 10th meeting of the Association Council between the two sides.

