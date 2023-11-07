Sixth of October Development and Investment Company (SODIC) has partnered with the Electro-Mechanical for Energy (EME) to establish 400 rooftop solar panels at VYE, SODIC's mixed-use development in New Zayed City, an emailed press release revealed.

The project is the largest residential solar-powered project in Africa and the second largest in the Middle East.

The rooftop solar panels’ total capacity is estimated at 2 megawatts peak (MWp) of clean energy, which could contribute to saving around 3.5 gigawatts per hour (GWh) of electricity.

It could also reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 1,600 tons, which is the equivalent of planting 35,000 trees.

“We are advocates of implementing sustainable practices on the ground across our developments and taking actual steps towards carbon reduction,” SODIC’s General Manager Ayman Amer commented.

