Preparations to launch the GCC ePortal and the eGovernment Guiding Strategy being prepared by Bahrain were key topics discussed during the 25th GCC eGovernment Executive Committee meeting.

The kingdom was represented by the Information and eGovernment Authority (iGA) with top officials including chief executive Mohammed Al Qaed and deputy chief executive of operations and governance Dr Khaled Almutawah attending the deliberations via videoconference.

During the meeting, recommendations from the eGovernment Priorities workshops pertaining to the management of government apps by decreasing their numbers and focusing on key ones, and the need to use online payments and share experience between GCC countries, were also discussed.

The meeting also covered digital inclusion and the development of joint eGovernment services. Other items discussed included Artificial Intelligence (AI), emerging technologies, and ways for supporting AI applications for public services, climate predictions, and disaster management.

Also present were iGA technical team members Fahad Behzad, Ahmed Al Balushi, Latifa Al Abbasi, and Ebrahim Al Mahmood.