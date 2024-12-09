EDGE Group marks its five-year anniversary, celebrating its emergence as a global powerhouse in advanced technology and defence. Since its establishment in November 2019, EDGE has charted a transformative path defined by unprecedented growth, strategic partnerships, and breakthrough innovations.

The group has redefined the landscape of advanced technologies and sovereign defence capabilities, establishing the UAE as a driving force for innovation and technological excellence.

Since its inception in 2019, EDGE has expanded its product portfolio from 30 to 201 cutting-edge solutions across air, land, sea, and cyber domains – a rapid growth of more than 550 percent in just five years. During this time, EDGE has also significantly scaled its global footprint, with its solutions now reaching customers in 91 countries.

International orders have surged from US$18.5 million in 2019 to over US$2.1 billion in 2024, underscoring the group’s expanding influence in global markets. Additionally, annual revenue has reached US$4.9 billion in 2024, reflecting the remarkable financial growth driven by its strategic investments and innovation.

Faisal Al Bannai, EDGE Group Chairman, said, “In a constantly evolving and highly competitive international defence landscape, it was almost inconceivable that a new disruptor from the UAE could, in just five years, rise so rapidly to become a global industry player punching way above its weight across multiple domains. This is a testament to the vision and tenacity of the UAE Government, and is largely thanks to our highly skilled and diverse workforce, whose dedication and drive for excellence has ensured that EDGE is in a position to move boldly into a new era of international growth.

“This remarkable progress, driven by multi-billion-dollar investments in research and development, has resulted in ground-breaking advancements covering the spheres of air, land, sea, cyber, and space, with a focus on autonomous solutions, smart systems, and electronic warfare – all areas where we have an ambition to lead. EDGE continues to set new benchmarks, to forge mutually beneficial partnerships worldwide, and to build upon the progress we have made as a national vanguard of future technologies.”

EDGE’s swift ascent has been underscored by a series of landmark contracts. As of September 2024, EDGE Group-managed companies have secured contracts with an order backlog totalling US$12.8 billion, ensuring sustained future revenue growth through the delivery of strategic defence solutions to end-users.

In 2023, the group secured over 200 major contracts, with 25 percent of these representing international agreements. By September 2024, international contracts accounted for 42 percent of its order intake. Among its notable achievements, EDGE secured a EUR 1 billion contract to supply corvette vessels to the Angolan Navy, marking a significant milestone in its naval capabilities.

Strategic agreements with the UAE Armed Forces include US$1.62 billion for DESERT STING precision-guided munitions and US$582 million for THUNDER, illustrating its pivotal role in addressing the unique needs of both local and international clients. EDGE’s leadership in precision-guided munitions was further acknowledged by JANES in 2024, naming EDGE among the top three global manufacturers in this field.

EDGE’s footprint is reinforced by a total of 13 international acquisitions and strategic investments, including stakes in key companies such as Estonia's MILREM Robotics, Swiss unmanned helicopter manufacturer ANAVIA, Brazil's non-lethal tech leader Condor, and Brazil’s smart weapons specialist SIATT. These acquisitions, along with nine others, have enhanced EDGE’s capabilities across land, sea, air, and cyber domains, unlocking opportunities in cutting-edge sectors and strengthening its competitive edge globally.

Established a strong network of 23 joint ventures has also played a central role in the group’s success, enhancing its expertise and extending its competitive edge across key domains. In May 2024, EDGE and shipbuilding giant Fincantieri formalised the launch of MAESTRAL, a strategic shipbuilding joint venture in Abu Dhabi. In the same month, EDGE signed an agreement to launch a joint venture with Spain’s Indra Sistemas to develop and manufacture radar systems within the UAE, reinforcing EDGE’s market presence and technological strength.

A hugely significant strategic partnership has flourished with Brazil, marking EDGE’s expansion in South America. In April 2023, EDGE opened a regional office in Brasília and soon after signed an agreement with the Brazilian Navy to co-develop MANSUP anti-ship and supersonic missiles. This collaboration was followed by a broader strategic partnership that positions EDGE as a long-term partner to the Brazilian Navy, co-investing in advanced solutions, including UAE-developed anti-jamming technology. Most recently, EDGE and the Brazilian Navy agreed to cooperate on anti-drone systems, fostering an even stronger relationship.

EDGE’s success would not have been possible without a focus on attracting and retaining local and global talent. With over 14,100 employees representing 95 nationalities, the group has made significant investments in developing a highly skilled workforce. Emiratisation remains a key priority, with UAE nationals making up 23.5 percent of the workforce.

The EDGE Learning & Innovation Factory, launched in 2022, has been pivotal in upskilling employees and fostering a culture of innovation. To date, over 3,600 EDGE employees have received advanced training, positioning the group as a leader in the adoption of 4IR technologies.