Dubai Reef, a sustainable initiative by Dubai Can and the world's largest purpose-built reef development, has successfully reached another major milestone with the fabrication of the initial 1,000 purpose-built reef modules. This marks a significant step in its journey towards enhancing marine biodiversity and promoting ecological sustainability in Dubai's waters.

Launched by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, the Dubai Reef project involves the deployment of 20,000 purpose-built reef modules of various sizes over a three-year period. The pilot stage was inaugurated by Sheikh Hamdan in April 2024, and the deployment of the first 1,000 reef modules is set to start in the last week of November 2024.

The Dubai Reef project will see numerous different purpose-built reef module types deployed at various depths across four clusters. The modules vary in dimensions to create various habitats for different fish species, with the height ranging from 1.60 metres to 6.5 metres, and deployed in depths from 15 metres to 25 metres. The reef modules aim to establish a vibrant marine habitat for reef fish and aquatic fauna such as hard and soft corals, sea anemones, sponges, and molluscs.

The construction of the Dubai Reef modules began in August 2024, with the pouring of the Arab Marine Pyramid module type. Fabricated by HaejooX on a site powered by biofuels, the materials used ensure durability and promote and support marine life—a process that adheres to sustainability and environmentally friendly practices.

Ahmed Mohammed bin Thani, Director-General of DECCA, said, “The successful fabrication of the first 1,000 reef modules is a significant achievement, and we are excited to see the project take shape. Dubai Reef is a shining example of what can be achieved through collaboration and innovation. We are proud to continue serving as one of the key strategic partners of this project, which aligns with our mission to ensure environmental protection, preserve the quality and natural balance of the environment, and maintain Dubai’s natural resources.”

Sheikh Dr. Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, Executive Director of the Dubai Maritime Authority (DMA) at the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC), expressed pride in the efforts made by DMA and PCFC to support leading environmental initiatives, such as Dubai Reef, which reflects Dubai’s future-looking vision while supporting marine biodiversity. He said, “The progress we have seen so far is the result of the unwavering commitment and tireless efforts of our strategic partners, aligning with DMA’s mission to create an integrated marine ecosystem supporting Dubai’s blue economy, while establishing the emirate’s position as a leading global destination for innovation and marine sustainability. We are progressing according to the schedule, with the ultimate goal of fostering a balanced and sustainable marine ecosystem, elevating Dubai as a leader in the marine sector.”

Yousuf Lootah, CEO of Corporate Strategy and Performance, who heads the Dubai Can sustainable initiatives and Dubai Reef project in the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), added, “The delivery of the first 1,000 reef modules marks an important milestone that demonstrates Dubai’s commitment to developing a vibrant and resilient habitat for our marine ecosystem. The capability to fabricate and deliver consistent numbers of modules will ensure reliable production throughout the project’s lifecycle, enabling us to meet our overarching goals. Dubai Reef’s strategic partners have played a crucial role in getting the project to this stage, and we hope that this milestone will inspire and encourage more organisations and individuals to participate in this landmark sustainability initiative.”

Ryan Paik, CEO of HaejooX, said, “As the official construction and fabrication contractor for Dubai Reef, we are thrilled to reach this important milestone. The completion of the first 1,000 reef modules is as per the project timeline, and we look forward to delivering on our promise to positively impact Dubai’s marine environment.”

Spanning 600 square kilometres of Dubai’s waters, Dubai Reef is the second major project under the pioneering Dubai Can sustainability initiative launched by Sheikh Hamdan and is aligned with the ambitious goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, to further consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global city for business and leisure.

A citywide collaboration from across the public and private sectors, Dubai Reef’s strategic partners include Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority (DECCA), DP World, Dubai Chambers, Nakheel, Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC), and Emirates.