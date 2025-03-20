UAE - Hotpack Global, the UAE-based leader in sustainable packaging solutions, said it has completed the installation of a 2.2 MW rooftop solar power system at its manufacturing facility located in the National Industries Park (NIP), Dubai.

This milestone marks one of the largest solar energy installations in the NIP area, reinforcing Hotpack’s commitment to environmental sustainability and renewable energy adoption, said Hotpack Global in a statement.

The solar installation is projected to generate approximately 3.52 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of clean energy annually, significantly reducing Hotpack’s dependence on conventional power sources.

Additionally, the initiative is expected to cut 2,992 metric tons of CO₂ emissions each year, equivalent to planting over 142,476 trees annually, it stated.

By harnessing solar energy, Hotpack Global said it continues to drive its sustainability agenda, aligning with the UAE’s clean energy transition goals and reinforcing its position as an industry leader in eco-friendly packaging manufacturing.

"We are proud of our team’s dedication and the strides we have made in integrating sustainable practices into our operations. Sustainability is not just a responsibility but a core business strategy for Hotpack," remarked its CEO & Managing Director Abdul Jebbar PB.

The completion of this solar project is a monumental step towards our vision of becoming a carbon-neutral packaging company.

"By leveraging renewable energy, we are reducing our environmental footprint while ensuring long-term operational efficiency and cost savings," noted Jebbar.

"This initiative is in line with the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 goals, and we take pride in contributing to the nation’s clean energy transition. It reinforces our commitment to sustainability and renewable energy while aligning with the UAE’s broader environmental vision for a greener future," he added.

