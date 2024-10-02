Larsen & Toubro (L&T), the Indian multinational technology, engineering, construction, and financial services conglomerate, is showcasing its recent developments in clean electricity and water systems at the 26th edition of Wetex (Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition), which kicked off yesterday (October 1) in Dubai.

L&T, a $27 billion group engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services with operations across multiple geographies, is a strategic partner at the event.

Since 2016, the Indian multinational has been associated with Wetex which has provided an excellent platform to connect and collaborate with industry professionals from over 60 countries worldwide and throw up valuable insights into emerging trends, particularly in technologies driving climate action, at the various seminars conducted during the event.

L&T continues to provide innovative, high-quality solutions that drive economic growth and promote environmental sustainability in the region, said the company in a statement.

It boasts a strong track record in water management as is reflected in having completed over 10 projects valued at more than $1 billion. Its notable achievements include the Jebel Ali Sewage Treatment Plant, the UAE’s largest, and the strategic Ad Dakhiliyah water transmission project in Oman.

"In UAE, we have completed several substation and cabling projects on time or ahead of schedule for the major regional utilities Dewa and Taqa/Transco," said T. Madhava Das, the Whole-Time Director & Senior Executive Vice President (Utilities) at L&T.

"Some of our marquee projects recently completed in Dubai include the first precast substation in the network, the first Statcom project for dynamic reactive power compensation and the first Digitally Optimized Substation (DOSS) project,” he added.

Recently, L&T announced a major project win to build 400kV and 220kV substations meant to integrate Abu Dhabi’s electricity network with the power system of one of the largest energy-intensive industries.

When the power exchange capacity with the grid is enhanced for production plants of energy intensive industries like aluminum-smelting, multiple benefits will accrue, stated the Indian multinational.

The facilities will receive reliable power supply with built in redundancies. With better integration there is greater flexibility in choosing grid vs captive power thereby optimizing cost. As the renewable penetration in the grid improves, the industry also makes quicker transition to decarbonized electricity, it added.

"We maintain our leadership in the power transmission & distribution business involving the construction of substations, transmission lines, cabling, and other critical infrastructure," explained Das.

"Our contributions to the Gulf’s power infrastructure include the successful delivery of 361 substations, over 6,200 km of transmission lines up to 400 kV, and more than 2,800 km of cabling projects. Our current portfolio of projects includes over 75 substations, 2,152 km of transmission lines, and 41 km of cabling," he said.

The newly carved out Renewables business will be one of the thrust areas, he added.

With decarbonised electricity being central to the fight against climate change, in the wake of the recent technological developments in renewables, and the Middle East already proving to be ideal for solar generation due to high solar irradiance, abundant land availability, alignment of solar generation and significant investments, L&T is keen to showcase the strides they have taken, especially in solar power generation, a portfolio that is poised to reach 22 GWp (Gigawatt Peak) cumulative capacity.

L&T is constructing Phase 6 of Dubai's flagship Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, which includes the construction of an 1800 MWac solar photovoltaic plant over 20 sq km.

To be completed in three phases, the project will feature two gas-insulated substations, high-voltage underground cabling, and medium-voltage distribution networks. Once operational, the plant will reduce carbon emissions by 2.4 million tonnes annually.

