Dubai Future Forum kicked off today in its 3rd edition at the Museum of the Future, welcoming over 2,500 experts from 100 countries, cementing its reputation as the world’s largest gathering of futurists.

Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), stated, “Over the next 12 months, we won’t just witness change—it will be a series of era-defining moments. The future is evolving faster than we, or even our ancestors, could have ever envisioned.”

He highlighted the unprecedented pace of future design, driven by rapid advancements in technology—from the explosion of real-time data to the transformative potential of machine learning. He emphasised the need to not only keep up with these developments but also ensure they are aligned with core human values.

“We are entering an era where every industry must embrace future design and transformation—or risk being left behind,” he said.

Sara Sabry, the first Arab and African female astronaut, called on governments to do more to support young people in realising their ambitions without having to leave their home countries. Speaking at the Dubai Future Forum 2024, she emphasised the urgent need to address brain drain and nurture local ecosystems.

“We need to empower young people to stay in their countries and build ecosystems there. Brain drain is a huge issue. Our responsibility is to ensure the next generation has opportunities at home,” Sabry said during the forum’s opening panel session.

The first panel, titled ‘From Deep Space to Deep Ocean – A Journey of Exploration and Discovery’, explored how exploration fosters hope, builds resilience, and tackles urgent global challenges, including sustainability, climate change, and biodiversity loss. The session highlighted the Arab region’s potential to lead advancements in space, ocean, and Earth sciences.

“We need to inspire curiosity and ambition in our youth by giving them early access to science and technology. Education is the foundation for shaping the leaders of tomorrow,” Sabry added.

Prof. Oussama Khatib, a pioneer in deep-sea robotics and leader of the OceanOneK project, spoke about how cutting-edge robotics is revolutionising underwater exploration.

“Technology today allows us to touch, operate, and intervene at 1,000 metres underwater. This is a gamechanger for how we interact with our planet,” he said, highlighting the potential of advanced robotics to inspire innovation across the Arab world.

National Geographic Explorer Suaad Al Harthi also contributed to the discussion, focusing on the role of emerging technologies in conservation efforts.

“Technology like satellite telemetry enables us to monitor ecosystems we can’t physically access, allowing us to conserve biodiversity and tackle climate challenges more effectively,” she said, emphasising the importance of equipping youth with tools to address global issues.

In a fireside chat titled ‘Concepts of Time: How Do They Shape Our Future?’, experimental philosopher Jonathan Keats and Anne Beate Hovind, Chair of the Future Library Trust, explored the importance of long-term thinking for a sustainable future.

Keats, known as a “poet of ideas” and creator of the Millennium Camera project, shared insights on the value of speculative thinking. The project involves a specially designed camera that captures a single image over a thousand years, encouraging reflection on humanity’s long-term impact on the environment.

“If we only think about today’s problems using today’s tools, we reinforce those problems. What we desperately need is an outside perspective—history can provide that, but so can the future,” he said.

Hovind, who leads the century-long Future Library project, highlighted the role of practical optimism in driving lasting change.

“I love practical utopias—dreams within reach. These are visions we can create tomorrow. Young people often have a different understanding of time; they’re impatient for change. We need to show them that their actions today can shape the long-term future,” she said, encouraging collaboration across generations to build sustainable solutions.

In the session ‘Setting the Scene: Where is Humanity Going?’, Dr. Parag Khanna, founder of AlphaGeo, examined how interconnected systems of geography—natural, political, functional, and human—are shaping an increasingly complex world.

“When people ask, ‘Why is the world so unpredictable and uncertain?’ The answer is: because that is how we have built it. Through all the connectivity we’ve engineered, feedback loops between systems have accelerated, propelling us into uncharted territory,” Khanna explained. He stressed the importance of resilience through sustainable urban design, adaptive governance, and robust infrastructure to address challenges such as climate stress, demographic shifts, and migration.

The winners of the Dubai Future Foundation’s first-ever global sci-fi writing competition, ‘Echoes of Tomorrow’, were announced on Tuesday morning. The competition invited participants to envision a promising future inspired by the forum’s themes: Optimising Health, Futuring Nature, Empowering Generations, Transforming Humanity, and Foresight Insights.

Mohammad Abu Hawash’s ‘The Interstellar Haj’ won first place for its thought-provoking take on the theme of Transforming Humanity. Zainab BH took second place for ‘The Lifeline,’ and Killian MacDonald secured third for ‘The Last Selkie,’ both exploring the theme of Empowering Generations. The top ten stories will be published on the forum’s website, showcasing diverse visions of humanity’s future.