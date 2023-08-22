Customs workshop on chemical weapons in Qatar

The General Authority of Customs' Department of Anti-Smuggling and Harmful Trade Practices organised an awareness workshop for customs officers and clearance officers on the implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention.The two-day event, in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change and the National Committee for the Prohibition of Weapons, also focused on the efforts made to implement the approved mechanisms for importing chemical substances and the associated handling protocols.The workshop covered the concept of "dual-use materials," which refers to chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear materials that have legitimate peaceful uses but could also be utilised in the production of weapons of mass destruction or military weapons.