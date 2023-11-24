A NATIONAL committee tasked with finding ways to cut down on food wastage could be established in Bahrain.

Capital Trustees Board members yesterday unanimously approved a proposal in this regard by its financial, administrative and legislative committee chairman Mohammed Tawfeeq Al Abbas who pointed out that the annual waste per individual in the country has reached 171kg.

Bahrain has a population of 1.748 million people.

“There are no exact statistics on food loss and waste, but estimates could be easily made from items bought and dumped,” said Mr Al Abbas.

“The country is plagued with a problem in that there is lack of public awareness on the value of food and excessive shopping,” he added.

“Current campaigns aimed at reducing food wastage, despite being good-natured, are low-scale, have limited success and occur occasionally rather than being systematic with set targets.

“The lack of strong options means that food is thrown away rather than being donated to reach those in need via initiatives by voluntary and charitable groups.”

Mr Al Abbas said the country was in need of a specialised national committee to reduce and curb food loss and waste, and co-ordinate efforts between ministries, government bodies and organisations, community societies and clubs, and educational establishments.

“The committee would be responsible for conducting a field survey to study the loss and waste issue, organise annual plans to combat such irresponsible acts, and introduce systems to reproduce foods or put them into other manufacturing uses before it rots, gets damaged or expires,” he said.

“I believe that the target and slogan should be ‘Reduce Food Waste’ with a work plan being immediately drawn up.

“It starts with having a network that includes food manufacturing companies, central markets, restaurants, hotels and wedding halls with corresponding charities and philanthropic societies.”

He revealed that the committee would include members from the ministries of Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture, Industry and Commerce, Health, and Sustainable Development, the Bahrain Chamber and licensed charity societies, and any other parties involved in the process.

“The committee will have to come up with instant and future legislations with tough punishments being imposed on food importers and any food preparation facility to ensure that there is reduced food loss and waste,” said Mr Al Abbas.

“Also, commercial outlets should be encouraged to promote items nearing expiry date sufficiently well in advance and not just days prior to expiry to ensure they don’t end up being thrown out or dumped.”

Meanwhile, board chairman Saleh Tarradah said some restaurants and diners in Bahrain have started imposing charges on anyone who doesn’t complete his meal, whether ordered or taken from the buffet.

“We have to be tough when it comes to food loss and waste because what’s being dumped, according to statistics, is 171kg per individual annually which is truly alarming within a population perspective,” he said.

“The move by some restaurants and diners to impose fines on those crowding plates from open buffets or ordering more on the table than eaten are being charged as if actually someone else has ordered food.

“This is good, but again someone would just take away and throw it to avoid the charge, or the restaurant would just dump it after the charge if it is touched food.”

He added that a number of European and Asian countries have long ago cracked down on such irresponsible behaviours.

“The national committee, whenever formed, should be dynamic and find actual solutions to the problem.”

Around 1.8m tonnes of waste is being dumped in Hafeera annually with the landfill site now stretching to 2.83km.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).