Students from CNN Academy Abu Dhabi and several local universities gained invaluable insights and a deeper understanding of artificial intelligence (AI) as they participated in a special masterclass led by one of the world’s leading technologists, philanthropists and Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates.

Part of a series of training opportunities facilitated by Abu Dhabi's Creative Media Authority (CMA), the interactive 30-minute masterclass offered aspiring journalists a unique opportunity to explore future developments in AI with Gates, engaging in thought-provoking discussions and meaningful dialogue throughout the session.

Becky Anderson, Managing Editor of CNN Abu Dhabi and anchor of Connect the World with Becky Anderson, moderated the conversation that addressed how emerging technologies today, especially AI, can tackle global challenges such as disease eradication, climate change, and food security in underserved regions. Students were also interested to learn how the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundatio identifies challenges and mobilises innovative solutions to bring about meaningful change.

Mohamed Dobay, Acting Director-General of CMA, said, “Our dedication to cultivating and expanding opportunities for young talent in Abu Dhabi’s creative industries continues to gain momentum with every passing year. The opportunity to engage with one of the world’s most valued and respected innovators and leaders highlights this commitment and our unwavering focus on delivering exceptional learning experiences for our nation’s youth, in partnership with our valued partners at CNN Academy Abu Dhabi.”

Reem Al Mazrouei, a student at CNN Academy Abu Dhabi, expressed her happiness, stating, “I am very appreciative for this unique experience that was offered to us by CNN Academy Abu Dhabi, as we met with two leading figures in their industries, Bill Gates in technology and Becky Anderson in journalism and media.

“The most valuable part of the masterclass was learning from Becky Anderson how to moderate a unique session with a leading industry figure, as well as understanding the benefits and importance of thoroughly researching the guest ahead of time.”

Since 2011, the Gates Foundation and the UAE have partnered on a range of initiatives to improve global health, respond to immediate and long-term threats caused by climate change and accelerate innovation. In addition to the foundation’s work, Bill Gates has also taken on projects to address issues such as delivering clean energy and scaling critical solutions to reach net-zero emissions. His work is centred on a philosophy of catalytic philanthropy: investments in innovations that will improve life for those who need it most.

Launched in Abu Dhabi in 2020, CNN Academy is a pioneering training experience led by CNN’s anchors, correspondents and technical specialists from around the world. After experiencing a comprehensive curriculum over 12 weeks, participants leave equipped with crucial skills needed to work in a newsroom, including a deep understanding of journalistic ethics, verification techniques, storyboarding and scriptwriting, all delivered via interactive workshops, masterclasses and digital on-demand tutorials.