MAKKAH — The Regional Program for Cloud Seeding has concluded a research study demonstrating promising outcomes in enhancing rainfall and increasing the density of cumulus clouds in Makkah and the Holy Sites.

The study also explored weather elements in Taif Governorate to identify further opportunities for weather improvement.

The research team will present their findings at the upcoming International Rainmakers Conference, providing a platform to showcase Saudi Arabia’s advancements in weather modification efforts to experts and specialists worldwide.

Moving forward, the program will conduct practical experiments to complete the remaining research elements and share detailed findings with relevant stakeholders.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).