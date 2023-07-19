Bahrain Chamber president and General Union of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, and Agriculture (Union of Arab Chambers) president Sameer Nass has stressed the importance of investing in the Arab human resources as they are the focus of development and its ultimate goal.

He noted that the private sector significantly contributes to social responsibility programmes, economic and social aspects, and sustainable development in Arab societies through partnerships, financing, and voluntary initiatives.

During his participation in the conference on Social Responsibility of the Private Sector and its Role in Sustainable Development, Mr Nass called for the need to adopt the concept of social responsibility and place it at the top of the priorities of Arab business communities.

In order to achieve sustainable growth, equal opportunities, and better living standards, private sectors in Arab countries should define complementary visions and implement voluntary strategies as well as implement comprehensive development programmes, he said.

Mr Nass emphasised the importance of private sector’s social responsibility in addressing economic and social problems at local and international levels. He also affirmed the urgent need for Arab co-operation in social responsibility, urging governments to enact legislation for education, training, and entrepreneurship.

The Union of Arab Chambers aims to activate the private sector’s role in economic and social development, and promote sustainable growth and social responsibility, he said. It encourages chambers and companies to adopt initiatives aligned with UN development goals and mobilise potential investments in the Arab population, he said.

The pandemic impacted the business sector which calls for the need for legislative social responsibility in a community system that goes beyond development goals and national gains preservation, said Mr Nass.

The conference focused on three main themes: Arab chambers’ role in supporting social responsibility, corporate social responsibility in sustainable development, and successful Arab experiences from private sector and non-governmental organisations implementing national sustainable development strategies.