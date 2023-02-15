Bahrain - Aid worth $1 million has been despatched to help people in Türkiye and Syria devastated by last week’s earthquakes.

The 40 tonnes of much-needed medical supplies and basic necessities took off on a DHL flight from Bahrain International Airport yesterday, under the patronage of His Majesty King Hamad’s representative for humanitarian work and youth affairs and chairman of the National Committee to Support Earthquake Victims in Türkiye and Syria Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

A team led by Royal Humanitarian Foundation secretary general Dr Mustafa Al Sayed accompanied the shipment.

More batches would be sent to the two countries in the coming days.

Shaikh Nasser praised the directives of the King, the honorary president of the (RHF), to extend a helping hand to the needy in the two countries, and also praised the support of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

“This is the first flight of 40 tonnes of aid worth $1 million going to Türkiye and is the result of direct personal follow-up by the leadership and the generosity of people willing to contribute,” said Dr Al Sayed.

“We will continue sending consignments as long as they are needed,” he added, praising His Majesty’s endeavours to support brotherly and friendly people in various humanitarian circumstances.

“Arrangements with officials concerned in the affected nations, diplomatic missions here, and humanitarian groups in affected areas and across the world are ongoing to ensure that we provide necessary help to those devastated by the unfortunate circumstances.

“The aid includes medical supplies and basic necessities; a national committee comprising representatives from ministries, government bodies and civic societies has helped us identify the needs and continue to do so depending on what the affected countries want.”

An appeal for donations is set to be aired on Friday live on Bahrain TV.

“Ours is an ongoing relief effort that doesn’t just include aid, but also humanitarian work in affected areas,” said Dr Al Sayed.

“We believe that the live campaign will see many companies and members of the community step in to donate,” he said.

“Even if it is a child donating BD1, all contributions are appreciated and make a difference.

“The money we collect would be directed to building hospitals, schools and libraries alongside relief shipments.”

The 7.8 magnitude quake on February 6 in Türkiye and Syria, followed hours later by a second one almost as powerful, has killed more than 37,000 people, and destroyed thousands of homes, leaving people homeless in close to freezing temperatures.

Scores more are thought to be still trapped under the collapsed buildings.

Turkish Ambassador in Bahrain Esin Çakıl said the Turkish government and nation thank the Bahraini authorities and society for their quick response.

“Thanks for the co-operation, support and donations from His Majesty The King, the Cabinet, the RHF and each and everyone in Bahrain,” she said.

“This makes a difference to us and shows a humanitarian side that is highly appreciated.”

