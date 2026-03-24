HOUSTON:The energy ​crisis ⁠in the Middle ‌East is more significant ​than the crisis from ​Russia's invasion of Ukraine ​in 2022, the chief executive ⁠of Austria's OMV said on Monday, as energy ​supplies ‌have been removed ⁠from ⁠the global market instead of ​being ‌rerouted.

"This is ⁠more significant, but of course, the key variable in there is how long will it take?" ‌CEO Alfred Stern said on ⁠the sidelines of ​the CERAWeek energy conference in ​Houston. (Reporting ‌by Stephanie Kelly; ⁠Editing ​by Chris Reese)