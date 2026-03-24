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HOUSTON:The energy crisis in the Middle East is more significant than the crisis from Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the chief executive of Austria's OMV said on Monday, as energy supplies have been removed from the global market instead of being rerouted.
"This is more significant, but of course, the key variable in there is how long will it take?" CEO Alfred Stern said on the sidelines of the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston. (Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Chris Reese)