Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah stated on Thursday that the "New Kuwait" vision aims to transform the country into a financial, commercial and cultural hub. Addressing the 78th UN General Assembly in New York, His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf said the development vision seeks to keep pace with all international economic and financial indicators to achieve this goal.

He noted that foreign policy is present in this expanded development process through a diplomacy that takes initiatives stemming from the country's relief and humanitarian legacy.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmad renewed his country's commitment to cut carbon emissions. "In light of the deterioration of the environment worldwide, my country has voluntarily and thoughtfully made clear progress to fulfill obligations and according to available capabilities, especially in the field of rehabilitation of the oil, industry and transportation sectors with the aim of reducing emissions, diversifying energy sources, improving their efficiency, and using alternative and renewable energy," he said, recommitting to Kuwait's previous pledge to reach carbon neutrality by 2050 in the oil sectors.

His Highness the Premier said that the Gulf Cooperation Council States have been and continue to be pioneers in supporting the multilateral international community due to their belief in its centrality in addressing common challenges.

He wished the success of the climate change conference "COP28" which will be held in the Emirate of Dubai in the sisterly United Arab Emirates.

He welcomed the announcement by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the establishment of a global water organization based in Riyadh in order to develop and integrate the efforts of countries and organizations to address water challenges in a comprehensive manner in to ensure the sustainability of water resources.

He welcomed Qatar's hosting of the upcoming the Horticultural Expo entitled "Green Desert, Better Environment" in an effort to encourage innovative solutions towards the sustainability of desert areas.

