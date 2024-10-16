Saudi Arabia - Aluminium Products Company (Alupco) has signed an agreement with United Arab Aluminum Company (UAAC) to supply aluminium for the Jeddah Tower project, according to a LinkedIn post by the leading aluminium extrusion company in the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region.

Once completed, the tower will stand over 1-km tall, making it the tallest in the world.

Early this month, Kingdom Holding Company (KHC) announced that Saudi Binladin Group (SBG) will soon resume construction work on the mega tower being developed as part of the Jeddah Economic Company City project.

The agreement with Saudi Binladin Group was sealed by Jeddah Economic Company (a subsidiary of KHC) at key ceremony held on October 2, Gulf Construction reported. Construction on the tower had begun in the early 2010s with SBG serving as the initial contractor for the superstructure. The initial phase saw approximately one-third of the superstructure complete.

The tower is being developed as part of the first phase of the 5.3-million-sq-m Jeddah Economic Company City. Currently, work on 63 floors out of the total 157 have been completed.

According to KHC, the total value of the contract is worth SAR7.2 billion ($1.96 billion) but of this around SAR1.1 billion has been already paid for works previously completed on the tower to Saudi Binladin Group.

With an anticipated construction period of 42 months. Jeddah Economic Company will finance remaining construction of the tower through internal funding and banking facilities.

Headquartered in Dammam and with an additional plant in Jeddah, Alupco has a total capacity exceeding 85,000 MT per year.

