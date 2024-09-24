MUSCAT: Oman-based artificial lift service (ALS) provider Al Maktoom Trading and Contracting (Al Maktoom), in a landmark event for Oman’s burgeoning oil and gas industry, has conducted the country's first-ever Factory Acceptance Test (FAT) for a beam pump, signaling a significant shift in the nation’s manufacturing capabilities. This test, held recently at their new manufacturing facility in Nizwa, marks the beginning of a phased strategy aimed at establishing Oman as a key player in the artificial lift systems market across the Middle East.

The company has rapidly evolved into a comprehensive artificial lift total solutions provider. The company’s growth trajectory has been remarkable, with branches now in Bahrain and Kuwait, and successful short-term projects completed in Yemen, India, Somaliland, and Iran. This expansion, according to Sohail Mikrani, Deputy General Manager of Al Maktoom Trading and Contracting, is driven by the industry's need for advanced technologies.

In an interview with Oman Observer, "Only 5% of the world’s oil and gas wells have enough reservoir pressure to flow naturally, with the remaining 95% relying on artificial lift technologies," Mikrani explained.

"This reality motivated us to take the next step — manufacturing artificial lift systems ourselves." The decision to establish a manufacturing facility in Nizwa was not made lightly. It aligns with Oman Vision 2040, which emphasises economic diversification and local manufacturing. Mikrani underscored the importance of this initiative: "This new factory in Nizwa Industrial City is not just about manufacturing; it’s about contributing to Oman’s GDP, creating jobs, and supporting the national strategy."

The first phase of manufacturing in Oman begins with conducting FAT, a crucial step in ensuring that the equipment meets all necessary standards before full-scale production begins. Following the FAT, Al Maktoom plans to gradually ramp up its operations — from partial to full manufacturing. The ultimate goal is to produce a wide range of ALS systems locally, branded with a ‘Made in Oman’ label, which Mikrani believes will position Oman as a hub for ALS in the region.

The impact of this new facility on the local economy is expected to be substantial. The company has acquired additional land to expand its operations and plans to introduce a comprehensive training program for fresh graduates, further enhancing job opportunities for Omani nationals. "Our aim is to create a sustainable pipeline of skilled professionals who can contribute to Oman’s growing industrial sector," Mikrani said.

Moreover, Al Maktoom is actively inviting international companies to establish partnerships in Oman, which will not only bring in foreign investment but also foster technology transfer and innovation within the country.

As the Gulf region continues to dominate global hydrocarbon production, Mikrani emphasised the need for the industry to evolve and reduce its dependency on hydrocarbons. "The future of energy is changing. We must focus on renewable energy sources and other avenues for economic growth. Our new technologies are designed to not only optimise production but also save energy and reduce operational costs," he added.

With this first beam pump FAT in Oman, Al Maktoom Trading and Contracting is setting a precedent for local manufacturing in the oil and gas sector, marking a significant milestone in Oman’s industrial evolution and its broader Oman Vision 2040 goals.

